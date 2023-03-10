Portland Timbers will face St. Louis City SC the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Portland Timbers and St. Louis City SC will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Undoubtedly one of the most interesting games that MLS Matchday 3 will have. St. Louis SC is being the big surprise, since they entered the top flight of soccer this year American and for that reason they were unknown, although at the moment they are doing very well, and they are one of the four teams that have won their first 2 games.

In the case of the locals, the Portland Timbers, they want to improve what they did last season in which they came close to qualifying for the postseason. At the moment, they have obtained 3 points as a result of a victory and 1 draw, which leaves them in the 7th position in the west, the last place of qualification for the Playoffs.

When will Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City SC be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS between Portland Timbers and St. Louis City SC at the Providence Park in Portland, Oregon will be played this Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Portland Timbers vs St. Louis City SC

This 2023 MLS game between Portland Timbers and St. Louis City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

