Queretaro will host Pumas UNAM at Estadio La Corregidora on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a battle between teams with an urgent need of points like Queretaro and Pumas UNAM. The game will take place at Estadio La Corregidora. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on Fubo]

Queretaro are one of the worst teams in the league right now because they started too slow. Their eight-game streak without a win to begin the competition is the main reason why they are second-to-last. They only have one victory in 12 matchups.

The situation isn’t that different for Pumas UNAM. Their start was decent, but things went terribly wrong lately and they have only one more point than their opponent. They lost six out of their last seven games, so it makes sense their recent change of head coach.

When will Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM be played?

Queretaro will take on Pumas UNAM on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Sunday, April 2. The game will be played at Estadio La Corregidora.

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App, and TUDN USA are the other options.