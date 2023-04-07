Seattle Sounder will receive St. Louis City SC for the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Seattle Sounders and St. Louis City SC will face each other in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City SC online in the US on Apple TV]

It will undoubtedly be the most interesting game of this Matchday 7 as the two teams that lead the Western Conference will face each other. On one side will be the surprising St. Louis City SC, who with 15 points are in first place. They have 5 wins and on Matchday 6 they received their first 1-0 defeat at the hands of Minnesota.

Their level is surprising since it is a team that entered this year and was not among the favorites as their rivals in this game, the Seattle Sounders. The last champions of the Concacaf Champions League currently have 13 points, only two less than the leaders, so with the victory they could be in first place.

When will Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City SC be played?

The game for the Matchday 7 of the 2023 MLS between Seattle Sounders and St. Louis City SC at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington will be played this Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City SC

This 2023 MLS game between Seattle Sounders and St. Louis City SC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

