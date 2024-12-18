One of the standout players of the 2024-2025 NFL season has been Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has delivered stellar performances in recent games, and there’s a key reason behind this success. A pivotal moment during the team’s bye week sparked a transformation in the Eagles’ chemistry and overall performance.

In their most recent matchup, the Eagles dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers, scoring in every quarter and showcasing a formidable defensive line. This consistency has been a defining trait of their regular season campaign, with Hurts emerging as a cornerstone of the team’s success since their bye week.

Fans have noticed the shift in Hurts’ play and are curious about what changed. While the Eagles were struggling before their game against the Cleveland Browns, the team’s cohesion and execution seemed to reach new heights afterward. To shed light on this, FOX reporter Jay Glazer revealed on the NFL on FOX podcast how a meeting with Hurts’ teammates contributed to the Eagles’ improved performance.

“The thing that nobody knows is a credit to Jalen,” Glazer said. “During the bye week, Brandon Graham and Dom DiSandro went to his house and said, ‘Hey man, we need to connect more with everybody here.’ As a quarterback, you can sometimes get lost in everything going on. Jalen took it to heart, meeting with both the offensive and defensive lines and even with [head coach Nick] Sirianni.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles watch a field goal attempt during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Glazer addresses Drama between Hurts and Brown

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles’ impressive 12-2 record this NFL regular season, details have emerged about the tension between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. Glazer provided insights into what unfolded behind the scenes, despite public appearances suggesting all was well. Brown also opened up about the incident, shedding light on the situation.

According to Glazer, the Eagles’ staff witnessed firsthand how the situation played out with Hurts and Brown at the center. “The drama was bigger outside the building than inside it,” Glazer explained. “During the first team meeting after Brandon Graham’s comments, Jalen and A.J. stood up and said, ‘We’re good, just so everybody knows we’re fine.’”

Glazer added, “Brandon got up and apologized for being a distraction. He’s a great guy.” With tensions seemingly resolved, Eagles fans can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that the team’s focus remains intact for the challenges ahead. This unity will be crucial as Philadelphia eyes a return to the Super Bowl.

Hurts leads the Eagles to playoffs

The Eagles have excelled over the past four games, thanks in large part to the leadership of Hurts. Philadelphia secured a playoff spot with Hurts playing a pivotal role in their victories. Over these four matchups, he recorded six passing touchdowns, 695 passing yards, and completed 65 of 94 pass attempts.

If the team continues this momentum, the Eagles will undoubtedly remain in the Super Bowl conversation. With their on-field chemistry and team cohesion, Hurts and his squad aim to bring joy to Philadelphia fans, who last celebrated a Super Bowl title during the 2017-2018 season.