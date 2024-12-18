Video: Mbappe combines with Vinicius, Bellingham to score for Real Madrid vs Pachuca

Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for Real Madrid against Pachuca in the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The French star combined with Vinicius Junior, who gave him the assist, and Jude Bellingham to find the net with style.

It’s Mbappe’s 23rd goal with Los Blancos, and his second goal in a final with his new club. He already scored the solitary goal that gave Madrid the UEFA Super Cup earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior keeps proving that he is in great form, especially after taking home the FIFA The Best Award on Tuesday. The Brazilian star has provided 10 assists this season, as well as scoring 13 goals so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The goal, apart from helping Madrid get closer to another title, it’s also proof that Carlo Ancelotti has found a way to help his stars connect better on the pitch, after the former PSG forward had trouble adjusting to the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbappe is coming from recovering a left-thigh injury, having missed Madrid’s 3-3 draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday. The France star was injured and was substituted after scoring in Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta in the Champions League last week.

Advertisement

Madrid could become the club with most Intercontinental Cups

If Real Madrid wins the trophy, it would be their fourth Intercontinental Cup, being the club with the most titles in the competition. The tournament is being played in a new format after FIFA expanded the Club World Cup to 32 teams for 2025.

Madrid won the Intercontinental Cup three times (1960, 1998 and 2002) before FIFA began organizing the Club World Cup every year. It has won the Club World Cup five times (2014, 2016, 2017-18 and 2022). They also will compete in the upcoming edition of this tournament, which takes place in the US from June 14.

Advertisement