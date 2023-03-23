Spain will host Norway on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Euro qualifiers. This group A clash will be played at Estadio La Rosaleda, in Malaga. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The journey to the 2024 Euro to be played in Germany begins this weekend. In group A, Spain will battle with Norway on Matchday 1 at Estadio La Rosaleda, in Málaga. Stay here to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Spain vs Norway online free on Fubo]

Spain had a very underwhelming performance at the World Cup. They barely moved on to the round of 16 in the second place, but then they didn’t take advantage of a favorable matchup against Morocco. The penalty shootout elimination after a 0-0 tie meant the end of Luis Enrique era to make space for the arrival of Luis de la Fuente as the new head coach.

Norway weren’t event able to qualify to Qatar thanks to their disappointing qualifiers. There is no doubt they have big hopes with Erling Haaland as their leader, although unfortunately he won’t be in this match for picking up an injury at Manchester City.

When will Spain vs Norway be played?

Spain will play against Norway on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Euro qualifiers this Saturday, March 25. The game will be played at Estadio La Rosaleda, in Málaga.

Spain vs Norway: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Spain vs Norway in the US

The game between Spain and Norway on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Euro qualifiers will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, VIX+, and Fox Sports 2 are the other options.