Sporting Kansas will receive LA Galaxy for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Sporting Kansas City will face LA Galaxy in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy online in the US on Apple TV]

The locals Kansas City had a bad start to the season as they were only able to obtain 1 point out of 6 possible (product of 1 draw and 1 loss). Although they only conceded one goal in these first two Matchdays, they could not score any of which to speak of. a clear deficit in attack.

And as if that were not enough, on this date they must face one of the toughest teams in MLS, which also did not have the best debut. The Los Angeles Galaxy were unable to play their Matchday 1 game against LAFC, which was called off due to bad weather. But on Matchday 2, they lost 3-1 to Dallas. Now they are in search of recovery.

When will Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 MLS between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy at the Sporting Park in Kansas City, Kansas will be played this Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy

This 2023 MLS game between Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

