St. Louis City SC will host Union Omaha in what will be the 2023 US Open Cup third round. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The third round of the Lamar Hunt US Open will be played, the centennial American tournament (this will be the 108th edition) in which 100 teams participate, including those that compete in the MLS, the most important soccer category in the United States.

And precisely in this game an MLS team will participate, no less than St. Louis City SC, one of the two current leaders of the Western Conference, and who start as clear favorites to win. Their rivals will be Union Omaha, who are currently 7th in USL League One, the third level of soccer leagues in the United States.

When will St. Louis City SC vs Union Omaha be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup third round between St. Louis City SC and Union Omaha at the Citypark, Saint Louis, Missouri will take place this Tuesday, April 25 at 8:00 PM (ET).

St. Louis City SC vs Union Omaha: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs Union Omaha

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup third round between St. Louis City SC and Union Omaha can be watched in the United States on: Bleacher Report App.

