Tauro and Leon meet in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City. Visitors can easily win this game. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Taurus are well known in their country, but outside the country they have no titles, only 6 appearances in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Club Leon are one of the big mexican teams in the tournament, it is likely that they will win both games against Tauro.

When will Tauro vs Leon be played?

Tauro and Leon play for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday, March 8 at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City. The home team knows that this game will be difficult from the first minute.

Tauro vs Leon: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Tauro vs Leon in the US

This game for the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League, Tauro and Leon at the Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City on Wednesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, TUDN.com, TUDN USA.