Trinidad and Tobago face Dominican Republic for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage.

Trinidad and Tobago will play against Dominican Republic in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is a key game for both teams since both lost their first two games and need a victory to aspire to be one of the 2 best third and thus advance to the quarterfinals of this 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship.

For the Dominican Republic the situation is complicated. Having lost their games against the United States 11-1 and Panama 8-1, the goal difference makes it difficult for them to be one of the best third, but they will still try to finish in the best way. Trinidad and Tobago lost to the same rivals, but they have a goal difference of -4, very close to Guadeloupe's -3, so a good victory would leave them with good chances.

When will Trinidad and Tobago vs Dominican Republic be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage between Trinidad and Tobago and Dominican Republic at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility, Nassau, Bahamas will take place this Wednesday, May 10 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Trinidad and Tobago vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Trinidad and Tobago vs Dominican Republic

This game for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship group stage between Trinidad and Tobago and Dominican Republic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.

