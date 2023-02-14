Bayern are big favorites but even the biggest teams lose games like this, if they are not ready to stop PSG's attack during the game things could get complicated with a loss on the road.

What happens if Bayern lose to PSG in first leg match of 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League?

Bayern are one of the deadliest UEFA Champions League teams of the last five years, but the last time they reached a UCL final was during the 2019-2020 season which they won against PSG.

During the 2022-2023 group stage Bayern won all Group C games, six wins for a total of 18 points. Bayern, Benfica, PSG and Manchester City were the only four unbeaten teams during the group stage.

Bayern's attack during the group stage was lethal, they scored 18 goals for while the defense allowed only 2 goals, being one of the best defenses in this stage.

That is unlikely to happen, but if Bayern lose the first leg game against PSG they will go home, Germany, with a loss and a score (aggregate) that should be surpassed with a home win.

Bayern have 6 UEFA Champions League titles, they won the first big title in 1974 and during the 21st century they have won three titles in 2001, 2013 and 2020.

PSG are fighting to win their first Champions League, they came close in 2020 but lost to Bayern in what was a highly anticipated defeat.