PSG want revenge against Bayern after they lost a Champions League final against the Germans, but so far the french team are not going through a good moment. Check here what will happen.

What happens if PSG lose to Bayern in first leg match of 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League?

PSG are lethal playing in their local league, France's Ligue 1, and they were also strong during the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, but things could be tougher for them in the Knockout Stage.

PSG has an attacking formation like no other European team, they have the best forwards available, Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, but apparently that's not enough to win a Champions League.

Bayern scored 18 goals for during the group stage, while PSG scored 16 goals for as one of the top 5 offensive in the group stage.

What happens if PSG loses to Bayern in the first game of the Round of 16?

If PSG lose the first leg game against Bayern having home advantage that means they will have to travel to Germany to play Bayern on the road and try to win and score X amount of goals to avoid the aggregate score.

PSG don't have the attack strong enough to finish off Bayern but at home things could be more balanced, they must win this game or at least draw so they don't have to travel desperately to win in Germany.