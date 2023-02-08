Real Madrid will have a vital absence during the Semi-finals against Al Ahly since Benzema will not be available and they do not have a forward as good as him. Check here why he is not playing.

Real Madrid have only one captain for the 2022-2023 season and he is Karim Benzema, they play better with Benzema but when he is not available Real Madrid don't have to worry as they have six forwards in the current squad.

Karim Benzema is one of the most important players Real Madrid have had in the last 10 years, with him they have won multiple titles, especially the big Champions League winning streak.

Without Benzema in the attacking lineup Real Madrid will have two main problems, one is the absence of their captain and number two is Benzema's eye to score last minute goals.

Why is Benzema not going to play against Al Ahly?

Benzema did not travel with Real Madrid to Morocco to play in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup Semi-finals because he suffered a muscle overload during a La Liga game against Valencia.

Real Madrid can replace Benzema with any of their forwards like Rodrygo, Asensio, but it is unlikely that they will lose this game without Benzema having Vinicius healthy and available.

If Real Madrid win this game they will set a top notch record at the FIFA Club World Cup with a total of five titles and the only team to have a winning streak of three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018.