PSG are unlikely to lose a game without Kylian having other top notch forwards available, but while Kylian is injured PSG lose a key player for the squad. Check here why he is not playing.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for PSG vs. Olympique Marseille?

PSG are dominating Ligue 1 as they usually do every year, but the Coupe de France is another French tournament where they are also big favorites to win.

PSG's most recent game during the Coupe de France was a resounding victory over US Pays de Cassel 7-0, during that game Mbappe was ruthless and scored five goals between the first and second half.

PSG have a total of 14 Coupe de France titles, but Marseille is the second French team with the most titles with a total of 10 titles but their most recent winning 1-0 against Rennes in what was a tough and tight game.

Why Kylian Mbappe will not play for PSG vs. Olympique Marseille game?

Kylian Mbappe suffered a recent injury during a Ligue 1 game against Montpellier, he left the game before the end of the first half due to a biceps femoris injury to his left leg.

It is not the first time that Kylian has been injured in the 2022-2023 season, but this injury keeps him away from important games that include Ligue 1, Champions League and Coupe de France.

While Mbappe is injured, PSG's manager Galtier will have to search among his squad for a forward who will replace Mbappe's speed and be perfect to play alongside Neymar and Messi.