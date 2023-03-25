England and Ukraine square off on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. However, Gareth Southgate's side will have to deal without Marcus Rashford. Here, find out why.

Wembley Stadium in London, England will be the site of England's UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers match against Ukraine on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 1:00 PM (ET). These two groups have collided six times so far.

There should be no surprise that England are the favored team in these matchups, having won five of the seven previous meetings against Ukraine and drawing the other two. The Blue and Yellow have triumphed only once to this day.

The last meeting between them took place at Euro 2020 on July 3, 2021, and concluded in a 4-0 victory for the Englishmen. Now, in the qualifying round for the European Championship of 2024, these two nations will meet for the first time since then, and it promises to be an even more intense confrontation.

Why is England's Marcus Rashford missing against Ukraine?

Marcus Rashford had to pull out of the England team for the current international break due to injury. The 25-year-old did not participate in England's 2-1 victory over Italy in their first Euro 2024 Qualifiers game and also won't feature in the encounter against Ukraine at Wembley Stadium.

United's FA Cup Quarter-Finals success over Fulham at Old Trafford last weekend resulted in an injury to the team's star attacker. With the Red Devils cruising to a win and a trip to Wembley, he was taken off in the last 10 minutes on a stretcher.

The severity of Rashford's injury is unknown at this time, but he should miss just a short amount of time. United will be counting on his full fitness and availability when they return to Premier League play.