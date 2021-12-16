AC Milan will host Napoli at the San Siro Stadium in a match for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this Italian league game in the US and Canada.

AC Milan and Napoli will face each other in an exciting Italian league game for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. Check out all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this match live in the US and Canada on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial. You can also tune in on Paramount+ (free trial) if you are in the United States.

The Rossoneri, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack, are only one point behind leaders and arch rivals Inter Milan in the standings. Meanwhile, Napoli are in fourth place with 36 points, three behind AC Milan.

It will be one of the tightest games of the weekend, but it looks like the hosts will be the favorites to clinch the win and put pressure on the leaders Inter, who still had to face Salernitana when this article was published.

AC Milan vs Napoli: Date

AC Milan and Napoli will meet for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 Serie A season on Sunday, December 19, at the San Siro Stadium. Last time they met, Milan clinched a 3-1 away win with Ibrahimovic scoring twice.

AC Milan vs Napoli: Time by State in the US

ET: 2.45 PM

CT: 1.45 PM

MT: 12.45 PM

PT: 11.45 AM

AC Milan vs Napoli: TV Channel and live stream free in the US and Canada

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Napoli to be played on Sunday, December 19, at the San Siro Stadium will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and Paramount+ (Free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network. If you are in Canada, you can watch the game live via FuboTV.