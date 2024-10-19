AC Milan vs Udinese: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 8

AC Milan face Udinese in a Matchday 8 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your country.

AC Milan will take on Udinese in a crucial Matchday 8 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch all the action live, with the game available on TV and via streaming platforms. Broadcast options will vary depending on your location, so find out here the options available in your country.

[Watch AC Milan vs Udinese live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

AC Milan’s strong run in Serie A came to a halt on Matchday 7, as they fell 2-1 to Fiorentina. That defeat left the Rossoneri five points behind the top spot, but they remain confident that the gap is not insurmountable. With a critical match ahead, Milan will need to secure all three points to stay in contention for the league title.

Their upcoming challenge is against Udinese, who sit just three points off leaders Napoli with 13 points. Udinese will be equally motivated to take home a win and close in on the top of the standings, making this clash a pivotal moment for both teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Udinese: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Finland: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 20)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 20)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Udinese’s goalkeeper Maduka Okoye – IMAGO / LaPresse

AC Milan vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV Abu Dhabi, Sports Premium 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Fox Sports