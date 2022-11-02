Hakimi was one of five new players, alongside Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, and Gini Wijnaldum, introduced by Paris Saint-Germain before the 2021-22 season began. Here, find out his reported earnings per hour, day, week, month, and year with the French champions.

Achraf Hakimi's salary at PSG: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year

Achraf Hakimi has consistently shown superior ability on the field throughout his career. He is also among the best players because of his impressive numbers and skills as a right back and defender.

The 23-year-old has suited up for many elite teams, including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter, and Paris Saint-Germain. The right-back excels at defense and is lightning-fast on the field.

Hakimi's extensive international experience belies his young age and serves as more evidence of the extraordinary quality with which the Moroccan national team has been endowed. While playing for Dortmund in a Bundesliga match against Leipzig, he set a new league record with a speed of 22.49 mph. Because of this, he is now known as Germany's quickest player in the year 2020.

Achraf Hakimi's contract with PSG

In 2021, a five-year deal of over €60 million brought the Moroccan player from Inter to PSG, where he has been playing with the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Sergio Ramos.

How much does Achraf Hakimi make a week?

According to Capology, Achraf Hakimi's current annual salary is close to €14.5 million gross / €3.4 million net. Taking this account, the player would earn about €1.2 million per month or €280,000 a week. That would make it nearly €56,000 a day, or around €7,000 per hour, or €116 per minute.