AEK Athens vs PAOK: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Greek Cup in your country

AEK Athens and PAOK meet in the 2022-2023 Greek Cup. This game will take place at Panthessaliko Stadio in Volos. After a hard run through the semifinals, the big moment is here. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Greek Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

AEK Athens took out big favorite Olympiacos 4-2 on aggregate during the semifinals, but they had a pretty easy run through the championship round from round of 16.

PAOK easily won against Lamia in the semi-finals but the most difficult game for them was against Panathinaikos during the quarterfinals where they won 3-1 on aggregate.

AEK Athens vs PAOK: Kick-Off Time

AEK Athens and PAOK play for the 2022-2023 Greek Cup on Wednesday, May 24 at Panthessaliko Stadio in Volos.

Argentina: 2:30PM

Australia: 4:30AM May 25

Belgium: 6:30PM

Brazil: 2:30PM

Canada: 12:30PM

Croatia: 6:30PM

Denmark: 6:30PM

Egypt: 7:30PM

France: 6:30PM

Germany: 6:30PM

Ghana: 5:30PM

India: 11:30PM

Indonesia: 1:30AM May 25

Iran: 9:30PM

Ireland: 5:30PM

Israel: 7:30PM

Italy: 6:30PM

Jamaica: 12:30AM May 25

Malaysia: 1:30AM May 25

Mexico: 11:30PM

Morocco: 6:30PM

Netherlands: 6:30PM

New Zealand: 6:30AM May 25

Nigeria: 6:30PM

Norway: 6:30PM

Poland: 6:30PM

Portugal: 5:30PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM

Serbia: 6:30PM

Singapore: 1:30AM May 25

South Africa: 7:30PM

Spain: 6:30PM

Sweden: 6:30PM

Switzerland: 6:30PM

UAE: 9:30PM

UK: 5:30PM

United States: 1:30PM (ET)

AEK Athens vs PAOK: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Cyprus: Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 6

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: Mola TV

Montenegro: Arena Sport 2P

North Macedonia: Arena Sport 2P

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Slovenia: Arena Sport 3 Slovenia

United States: ANT1 Satellite