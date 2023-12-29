Lionel Messi is ready to play his first full season with Inter Miami in the MLS. In 2023, the Argentine’s late arrival was enough to win the Leagues Cup, but injuries derailed a final push to make the playoffs.

However, the start of David Beckham’s project was promising with a roster full of veteran stars such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Now, the expectations are higher considering Luis Suarez has officially joined the club.

The quest for a championship in the US won’t be easy for Messi. Columbus Crew are defending champions, LAFC have powerful names such as Carlos Vela and there are other teams on the rise like Houston Dynamo.

A few months before the start of the 2024 season, Artificial Intelligence already has a notion of what to expect from Inter Miami. The projection is very surprising and here are all the details.

Will Inter Miami win the 2024 MLS Cup?

Although Artificial Intelligence couldn’t go so far as to predict whether Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will be champions, there is a very revealing piece of information about what their performance will be like in 2024.

According to the data collected by AI, Inter Miami will qualify for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. This simple fact would already be a significant improvement compared to what happened in 2023.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons for optimism is the roster’s massive upgrade which now includes Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan striker was sensational with Gremio in Brazil and the reunion with Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets would at least be enough for a playoff ticket.

Injuries could be a key factor for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

So, according to this scenario, it is likely that Inter Miami will qualify for the MLS playoffs in 2024 and have a strong performance in the postseason. However, the analysis by AI emphasized that a championship run will depend on various factors, including injuries.

As we’ve already mentioned, this was the key element which prevented Inter Miami to reach the playoffs in 2023. When Messi went down, the hot streak was immediately over.

What team will win the MLS in 2024?

AI considers that there are several teams which could pose a significant threat to Inter Miami’s aspirations. First and foremost, as expected, Columbus Crew as the defending champions.

Other teams which could be in the mix during the 2024 MLS season are LAFC if they manage to retain Carlos Vela, Atlanta United under a rebuilding process led by coach Gonzalo Pineda, Seattle Sounders as a recurrent contender and New York City FC.