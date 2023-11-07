Al Duhail vs Al Nassr: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 AFC Asian Champions League in your country

Al Duhail will host Al Nassr in a 2023-2024 AFC Champions League Group E game at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both teams are currently in good positions at the tournament, with Al Nassr leading the group on nine points and Al Duhail third on four points.

Al Duhail need to win to climb spots in the Group E standings, so far they have only 1 points thanks to a draw against Istiklol. They still have three games left to play, including this one against Al Nassr, where they could fight for six points to steal the second spot in the standings.

Al Nassr are one of the big favorites to play in the next phase, not only because they have Cristiano Ronaldo, but because so far they are undefeated with three wins and nine goals for the most recent victory against Al Duhail by 4 -3 at home.

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Al Duhail and Al Nassr play for the 2023-2024 AFC Asian Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan. Al Nassr have had a perfect start to the season, winning all three of their AFC Champions League matches so far. They have also won their last two Saudi Professional League matches. Al Duhail, on the other hand, have had a more mixed start to the season. They don’t have wins but one draw, and lost two of their AFC Champions League games so far.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM November 8

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 12:00 AM November 8

Indonesia: 1:00 AM November 8

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM November 8

Malaysia: 2:00 AM November 8

Mexico: 12:00 AM November 8

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM November 8

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM November 8

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Al Duhail vs Al Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Sportklub HD Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Vision+

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports AFC

Portugal: Canal 11

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC, TOD

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports AFC, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United States: Paramount+



