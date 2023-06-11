After announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the conclusion of his contract, Lionel Messi isn’t the only high-profile forward who will soon be leaving the Parc des Princes. His fellow South American and former colleague at Barcelona, Neymar, may also be joining him.

Since the Brazilian’s record-breaking transfer to the Parisians in August 2017, his career has been nothing short of a roller coaster journey. There has undoubtedly been a lot of turmoil for both the team and the veteran forward over the spell in France.

The 31-year-old has always had moments of brilliance, but injuries have forced him to miss significant time. As a result, his future is unclear as the Parc des Princes outfit are reportedly interested in making a profit out of the Brazil captain.

How do Al-Hilal reportedly plan to lure Neymar to Saudi Arabia?

After failing to land Lionel Messi, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have turned their sights on Neymar. CBS Sports report that officials from the Riyadh-based team are now in Paris negotiating a contract and have prepared a substantial offer for the Brazilian player.

After the World Cup champion opted to join MLS club Inter Miami, Al-Hilal are ready to show their head held up high, and thus, they have shifted their focus to his ex-colleague. The report adds that Public Investment Fund (PIF), the club’s owners, wants to acquire a big-name star to compete with Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo, one of their main competitors.

The Saudi giants would be willing to pay the Ligue 1 champions about €45 million and provide Neymar with conditions similar to Ronaldo’s current €200 million annual salary. On the other hand, the Red-and-Blues are reportedly willing to sell the ex-Barca ace, who has been available since the summer of 2022 but has garnered no serious offers.