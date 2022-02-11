Al Hilal and Al Ahly will meet on Saturday at the Al Nahyan Stadium in the Third Place Playoff of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Al Hilal and Al Ahly will clash off the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Third Place Playoff on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 8:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Club World Cup soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), and if you are in Canada, you can also watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

This will only be their third overall meeting. An interesting fact is that at the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes, as both Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Al Ahly of Egypt are yet to grab at least one triumph to this day, for their two previous duels have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on January 11, 2013, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 tie in a Club Friendly match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in nine years, this time to determine who will finish third at the 2021 Club World Cup.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the US, FuboTV (free trial) in Canada

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly: Storylines

Al Hilal opened the tournament on high thanks to their 6-1 trashing over Al Jazira in the Second Round. However, they fell the Semi-Finals test, losing 1-0 to reigning UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea. Meanwhile, Al Ahly set up a meeting with Leonardo Jardim's players in the Third Place Playoff after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Palmeiras. Previously, The Red Devils were the better side of the Second Round clash against Monterrey with a final result of 1-0.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 3, 2004, and it finished with a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in Group 2 of the 2003/04 Arab Club Champions Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which claim the third position in the latest edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Third Place game between Al Hilal and Al Ahly, to be played on Saturday, at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com. In addition, FuboTV (free trial) will also show the match live in Canada.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahly: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Al Hilal. Caliente see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them +105 odds to win the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Third Place Playoff. Al Ahly, meanwhile, have a +255 odds to cause an upset and grab the third place, while a tie would result in a +255 payout.

Caliente Al Hilal +105 Tie +250 Al Ahly +255

* Odds by Caliente