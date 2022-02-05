Al Hilal and Al Jazira will meet on Sunday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the Second Round of the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Al Hilal and Al Jazira will clash at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Second Round on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 11:30 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Club World Cup soccer game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. No surprises here as Al Hilal are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Al Jazira are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on April 6, 2016, when The Blue Waves earned a tight 1-0 win at home, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the 2016-17 AFC Champions League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time at the 2021 Club World Cup.

Al Hilal vs Al Jazira: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM (ET)

Location: Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Al Hilal vs Al Jazira: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

Al Hilal vs Al Jazira: Storylines

Al Hilal earned their spot in the Second Round thanks to their 2021 AFC Champions League triumph over Pohang Steelers with a final result of 2-0. Meanwhile, Al Jazira set up a meeting with Leonardo Jardim's players in the Second Round after triumphing over Tahiti side Pirae 4-1 in the opening match.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 5, 2011, and the game ended in a 3-1 win for Al Hilal Riyad in the 2010-21 AFC Champions League. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will face Chelsea in the Semi-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Al Hilal vs Al Jazira in the U.S.

The 2021 FIFA Club World Cup Second Round game between Al Hilal and Al Jazira, to be played on Thursday, at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes.

Al Hilal vs Al Jazira: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Al Hilal. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -163 odds to go through to the next stage. Al Jazira, meanwhile, have a +333 odds to cause an upset and set up a meeting with Chelsea in the Semis, while a tie would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Al Hilal -163 Tie +260 Al Jazira +333

* Odds by FanDuel