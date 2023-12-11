The 2023 FIFA World Cup starts. Al Ittihad and Auckland City will face in the first round of the tournament, but only one will go through to the next stage. Here’s all the information on how to follow this game in your country.
Al Ittihad arrives to this match as the clear favorite to win. Karim Benzema is the main star of the team, but they have other great players such as Fabinho and N’Golo Kante.
On the other side is Auckland City, who already knows what is like to play a FIFA World Cup. The winner of this match will face Al Ahly in the next round of the tournament.
Al Ittihad vs Auckland City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Greece: 8:00 PM
India: 10:45 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Morocco: 7:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Al Ittihad vs Auckland City in your Country
Brazil: CazéTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App
International: YouTube, Shahid, FIFA+
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 3
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
Norway: VG+
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App