Al Ittihad vs Auckland City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in your country

The 2023 FIFA World Cup starts. Al Ittihad and Auckland City will face in the first round of the tournament, but only one will go through to the next stage. Here’s all the information on how to follow this game in your country.

Al Ittihad arrives to this match as the clear favorite to win. Karim Benzema is the main star of the team, but they have other great players such as Fabinho and N’Golo Kante.

On the other side is Auckland City, who already knows what is like to play a FIFA World Cup. The winner of this match will face Al Ahly in the next round of the tournament.

Al Ittihad vs Auckland City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

India: 10:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 12:00 AM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Al Ittihad vs Auckland City in your Country

Brazil: CazéTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

International: YouTube, Shahid, FIFA+

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App

Israel: Sport 3

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App

United States: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App