Why are Raphinha and Lewandowski not playing today for Barcelona vs Racing Santander in 2026 Copa del Rey?

Barcelona face Racing Santander in the 2026 Copa del Rey while riding strong momentum and entering the match as clear favorites to lift the trophy, especially after Real Madrid were eliminated by Albacete. Barcelona arrive in high spirits, but the matchup comes with a major question mark, as two of their top stars, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, are not in the starting lineup.

The decision to leave both players out is entirely tactical and was made by head coach Hansi Flick. Raphinha and Lewandowski were starters in the Spanish Super Cup victory against Real Madrid and have logged heavy minutes early in 2026, prompting Flick to prioritize injury prevention during a critical stretch of the season.

Both players remain available on the bench, signaling rotation rather than concern as Barcelona manage their squad depth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…