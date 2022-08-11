Almeria will take on Real Madrid for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 La Liga. Check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and

Almeria vs Real Madrd: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 La Liga in the US

Almeria will play against Real Madrid for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 La Liga. The current Spanish top-flight Champions will make their debut as visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream.

Almeria are making their return debut as one of the three teams that were promoted from the Second Division. The team managed by Rubi will have to play against the reigning champions at home after 8 years from their last meeting.

Whereas Real Madrid returned from Helsinki with the UEFA Super Cup trophy with them. Now, the team managed by Carlo Ancelotti is going to start their Spanish League season as visitors with a possibly mixed team between starters and bench players.

Almeria vs Real Madrid: Date

Almeria will host Real Madrid for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This Spanish football game will be played on Sunday, August 14 at 4:00 PM (ET). It will be held at the Power Horse Stadium in Almeria, Spain.

Almeria vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Almeria vs Real Madrid in the US

Almeria will face 2021-22 La Liga Champions Real Madrid for Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 La Liga. This La Liga matchup will be available to watch or stream live on ESPN+ for the United States.