One of the best current streaks in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 will be in jeopardy on matchday 12 when America hosts Tigres. Find out how and where to watch the match for free from the United States.

A great game is coming up for Liga MX fans, as Club America will have a great test to validate that its rebirth is a reality when it faces Tigres UANL. With Fubo TV (7-day free trial) you will be able to enjoy the match totally free from the United States.

After going through a terrible streak in Liga MX, plagued by defeats and pressure for their coach Fernando Ortiz, America has found the balance and presents itself with 6 consecutive victories and as sub-leader in the standings of the Apertura 2022 Tournament.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL are living the opposite reality to the Águilas, as they started the current Liga MX season with great effectiveness, but have now gone 3 consecutive matches without a win, which has knocked them out of the top 3 in the standings, something unacceptable for a squad as powerful as the one led by Miguel Herrera.

America vs Tigres UANL: Date

The statistics suggest that America could extend their great momentum, as of their last 5 home matches against Tigres UANL, they have won 4 and lost only 1. The Liga MX matchday 12 game will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch America vs Tigres UANL:

Will the power of the Tigres UANL squad be enough to withstand the gale that will be Club America at home or will it end up exacerbating their bad momentum? Find out what will happen by tuning in to watch this Liga MX match for free from the U.S. with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or find it on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, or Univision NOW.