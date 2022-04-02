An important airline is doing everything possible to buy an ad spot on the FC Barcelona jersey. They are willing to pay whatever it takes for the Flag Carrier name to appear on the sleeve of one of the best teams in the world.

FC Barcelona are in a good position in the 2021-22 La Liga but Real Madrid continue to dominate the standings in the first spot. It is unlikely that Barcelona will manage to win La Liga but at least the team seems to have returned to their good form with Xavi Hernandez.

Now that Barcelona is playing as well as before, the sponsors are becoming much more interested in the team. A couple of weeks ago the team signed a lucrative contract with Spotify that will be one of the most interesting in La Liga.

But there is still an ad spot on the Barcelona jersey, the team's left sleeve is empty, the right is occupied by Beko and no serious proposals to buy the Barcelona sleeve have been heard of until now.

Which airline company is interested in buying Barcelona's sleeve?

Turkish Airline is the company behind the proposal to buy the sleeve of Barcelona, they tried to join the Catalan family in 2010 and 2012 but the negotiations did not develop and no agreement was reached.

How much should a sponsor pay to buy the Barcelona sleeve?

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, wants the sponsor targeted to buy the team's left sleeve to pay between 10 and 15 million euros. That is the contract that the team is looking for a company buy the ad spot.