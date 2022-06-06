Andorra take on Moldova at Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Andorra and Moldova meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella. The home team must find a way to win this game to stay alive in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Andorra lost on the road against Latvia in what was a difficult defeat where the team allowed three goals. Most of the goals were scored in the first half, although the team managed to contain Latvia's attack in the second half it was impossible for them to avoid the third goal in the 88th minute.

Moldova were luckier than Andorra as they won against Liechtenstein on the road scoring a goal in each half. But Moldova's record in 2022 is negative with three losses and only two wins so far.

Andorra vs Moldova: Date

Andorra and Moldova play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6 at Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella. The home team lost a recent game and now they have home court advantage, but the visitors have a winning streak with two wins.

Andorra vs Moldova: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Andorra vs Moldova at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Andorra and Moldova at the Estadi Nacional in Andorra la Vella on Monday, June 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is VIX.

