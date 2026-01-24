Mbappe joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive LaLiga record after Villarreal brace

Kylian Mbappe delivered another masterclass as Real Madrid reached the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal. The French forward’s double not only solidified his position as the league’s leading scorer this season but also allowed him to join an exclusive ranks alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Spanish soccer history.

According to stats expert MisterChip, Mbappe has become just the sixth player in the history of LaLiga to score 20 or more goals within the first 21 matchdays of a season. The Frenchman joins a prestigious list that includes Messi, Ronaldo, Hans Krankl, Baltazar, Hugo Sanchez, and Salva Ballesta.

While several icons have achieved this feat, Messi and Ronaldo remain the only players to have done so multiple times. The two legends accomplished the milestone five times each during their respective tenures at Barcelona and Real Madrid, further illustrating why they are considered among the greatest to ever play the sport.

In addition to his scoring volume, Mbappe etched his name into the Real Madrid record books following his successful second-half penalty. By converting from the spot with a Panenka style chip, he became the first Real Madrid player to score two such penalties in a single LaLiga season since Sergio Ramos famously netted three during the 2018-19 campaign.

Kylian Mbappe scores a penalty against Villarreal with a Panenka style. (Getty Images)

Mbappe leads Real Madrid to the top of the standings

Real Madrid traveled to the Estadio de la Cerámica with a clear mission: secure three points to take sole possession of first place. Mbappe ensured that objective was met, leaving Los Blancos at the summit with 51 points, currently two ahead of Barcelona.

However, the title race remains tight. Barcelona are set to contest their Matchday 21 fixture tomorrow at the Camp Nou against bottom-of-the-table Real Oviedo. Hansi Flick’s side is widely expected to secure a victory and reclaim the league lead.

Chasing a Champions League record in Lisbon

Real Madrid’s attention now turns to the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Benfica on Wednesday, January 28, in the final round of the league phase. This fixture presents Mbappe with a unique opportunity to surpass a historic Cristiano Ronaldo record.

Following his brace against Monaco earlier this month, Mbappe has reached 11 goals in six matches during the current league phase, equaling the record Cristiano Ronaldo established during the 2015-16 campaign. Should the Frenchman find the back of the net in Portugal, he will stand alone as the highest scorer in a Champions League opening phase, rewriting the history books once again.

