Angers will clash against PSG for Matchday 33 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1. Check out the match information: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

PSG will visit Stade Raymond Kopa to face Angers for Matchday 33 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1. Here, you will find out all the details about the match information including when, where and how to watch the game in the US. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

PSG are only one win away from their 10th Ligue 1 title. It will be against Angers, when Messi, Neymar and Mbappe will try to secure a win and become champions. Last season in France, they ended as runner-ups.

Despite PSG are one of the most dominant teams in France, Les Parisiens have won 2 times out of their last 5 away games. On the other hand, Angers have record of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 lost in their last 5 home matches.

Angers vs PSG: Date

Angers will play against PSG for Matchday 33 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at Stade Raymond Kopa in Angers, France.

Angers vs PSG: Time by states in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Angers vs PSG: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Angers and PSG will be the best to watch of Matchday 33 of of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 at 3:00 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.