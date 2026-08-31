Antonela Roccuzzo’s heartfelt letter to Lionel Messi after Argentina retirement: ‘I am proud of you’

Lionel Messi explained why he retired from Argentina. This decision obviously send the national team into commotion. However, family comes first, and his wife, Antonela Rocuzzo, appeared on social media to show support to her husband.

“It’s a source of pride to see you close this chapter this way. So many years, so many moments, so much joy—and so many setbacks, too. I watched you suffer, fall, and get back up. I watched you keep going when things didn’t go your way and always try again. And after all those years, I was also lucky enough to see you fulfill your dreams and experience some of the happiest days of our lives.

But there is something about this whole story that moves me deeply: that our children grew up watching it all unfold up close. That they saw their dad fight for what he wanted, refuse to give up, and keep believing until the very end. And that they were there to see you achieve it all and lift the World Cup. Perhaps one day they will truly understand the magnitude of your story.

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Today, they are simply proud of their dad. And I am proud of you. Of your journey, of everything you overcame, and—above all—of the person behind every one of those moments. What a privilege it has been to experience all of this by your side. We love you endlessly,” Rocuzzo said.

This is a developing story…