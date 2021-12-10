The German defender will become a free agent at season's end and has interest from the best teams in the world.

Antonio Rudiger to become highest paid defender with up to £400,000-a-week salary

Antonio Rudiger is a monster in defense, arguably the best defender in the world, Rudiger has played it close to the chest as to where the Chelsea defender will play next come the summer. Rudiger’s contract ends in July 2022 and could sign a pre-contract come January.

The clubs after the 28-year-old defender are Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus. More clubs could be added to that list if Rudiger gets closer to the summer transfer window without signing a new deal.

According to the Daily Mail in England, Rudiger’s demands could make him the highest paid defender in the world. Rudiger could stand to earn at least £400,000-a-week salary.

According to the Daily Mail, Rudiger earns £100,000-per-week at Chelsea, at the moment Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly the best paid defender in the world, making around £400,000-per-week.

Rudiger recent performances for club and country and his standout performance in last season’s Champions League final have made it nearly impossible to believe that the German won’t find a suitable deal. Rudiger has won 5 titles in his career, 4 with Chelsea and 1 with Germany.