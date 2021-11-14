Argentina and Brazil will meet for the first time in the World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Tuesday. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this match.

Argentina will host Brazil for Matchday 14 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams have been dominant during the tournament and this will be their first match for Qualifiers, after their suspended encounter in Brazil two months ago.

La Albiceleste are second in the standings, six points behind La Canarinha, who have already booked their ticket to Qatar 2022. Lionel Scaloni’s team remained unbeaten in the tournament, with eight wins and four draws, and will try to extend that record.

The same is for Brazil, who have 11 wins and one draw so far. Both teams also come after two tight victories. While Argentina defeated Uruguay 1-0 with a goal from Angel Di María, Brazil won over Colombia with Lucas Paqueta’s goal.

Argentina’s probable starting eleven

Argentina’s captain Lionel Messi played only fifteen minutes against Uruguay. He’s recovering from a knee and hamstring injury but Lionel Scaloni said that Messi's cameo was to prepare him for this encounter.

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala had to be replaced in the second half for precaution. However, there’s no many other changes expected. So, Argentina's possible starting lineup against Brazil could be: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Lo Celso, Rodriguez, De Paul; Di Maria, Martinez, Messi.

Brazil’s possible lineup

On the other side, Brazil will have to face Argentina without defender midfielder Casemiro, who is suspended for the match due to an accumulation of bookings. Tite’s called Edelnilson in his place, however, a more likely substitute would be Fabinho.

This could be Brazil’s lineup against Argentina: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Silva, Sandro; Gerson, Fabinho, Paqueta; Raphinha, Jesus, Neymar.