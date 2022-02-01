Argentina and Colombia will face each other today at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in a must-watch match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Argentina will host Colombia today at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba in an exciting match for the 16th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

La Albiceleste, who will be without their star and captain Lionel Messi, have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, but that doesn't mean the team won't give its best to win the game and extend its magnificent unbeaten streak.

Colombia, on the other hand, know they need to turn the page as soon as possible and cut for once and for all their negative run of six 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers games without scoring a goal. Los Cafeteros have only clinched three victories in the tournament.

Argentina vs Colombia: Starting time of the game

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Colombia: 6:30 PM

France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 11:30 PM

Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11:30 PM

US: 6:30 PM (ET)

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, Canal 7 TV Publica, TyC Sports Play

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Colombia: Caracol TV, Caracol Play

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: #Vamos

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (Free trial)