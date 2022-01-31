Argentina and Colombia face off on Tuesday, February 1, on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

The South American Qualifiers are getting close to the end of the road as the World Cup draws nearer. Argentina welcome Colombia to the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday, February 1, on Matchday 16 of the Conmebol competition. Here, you will find the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Albiceleste once again head into a World Cup Qualifier game in high spirits as a result of their great form in the tournament. Lionel Scaloni's men got the job done against Chile last time out and head back home aiming to extend their unbeaten run.

On the other hand, Los Cafeteros will travel to Córdoba with their World Cup aspirations on the line. Reinaldo Rueda's men have failed to pick up a victory or score in their last six games, a terrible streak they want to end to remain alive in the battle for a Qatar 2022 berth.

Argentina vs Colombia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Córdoba

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV

Argentina vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Argentina vs Colombia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Argentina are going through their best moment in recent years. Not only they have ended a long drought by winning the 2021 Copa America last year, but they also clinched a Qatar 2022 berth with four games to go. Unsurprisingly, La Albiceleste kicked off the year of the World Cup on the right foot by taking care of business in Chile. Will they record another victory without Lionel Messi?

The outlook is much darker for Colombia. Los Cafeteros' place in the next World Cup is in jeopardy following a terrible run of form in the Qualifiers. Last week, Rueda's side has done everything but put the ball in the back of the net against Peru, who took home the three points in a frustrating day for the hosts. Now, Colombia are under serious pressure to get a result in Argentina.

This will be the 18th meeting between these national teams in a World Cup Qualifier game. Argentina have the edge with 10 victories, while Colombia emerged victorious only three times, and they drew on four occasions.

Argentina vs Colombia: Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

After 15 rounds of play, a few World Cup spots are still up for grabs. Argentina, who have already punched their ticket to Qatar, are second in the standings with 32 points, while Colombia are in a more complicated spot. Los Cafeteros dropped to sixth place with their loss to Peru and are two points shy of Uruguay, who hold the last spot - a playoff berth - to Qatar.

How to watch or live stream Argentina vs Colombia in the US

The game to be played between Argentina and Colombia in Córdoba on Matchday 16 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV.

Argentina vs Colombia: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the hosts as heavy favorites to win the game. FanDuel has given Argentina odds of -115, while Colombia have +380 to pull off a shock and a draw would result in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Argentina -115 Tie +210 Colombia +380

