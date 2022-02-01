Colombia still has a chance to play in Qatar 2022, but the team must win all the remaining games of the qualifiers. A defeat could be the end of the Colombians.

Colombia made a mistake in their most recent game of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 against Peru by losing that game 0-1 at home. It was a difficult defeat to assimilate knowing that Colombia was the favorite at home to win.

That loss against Peru was another bad result that adds to the draw against Paraguay 0-0 and the loss against Brazil 0-1, both games were in November 2021. Colombia have not won a game since September 9, on that occasion the team won against the Chile 3-1.

Colombia still have a relatively easy schedule, three games, one against Argentina on the road, and two more against Bolivia and Venezuela. The game against Argentina is the only one of the three that could become a problem for the Colombians.

What does Colombia need to qualify for Qatar 2022?

Colombia have to win all three remaining games, those three games are 9 points that would give them access to the top 5 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers standings. But there is a condition for that scenario, apart from Colombia having to win their three games, the team depends on Peru, Uruguay and Chile not winning their three games as well, at least each losing one game.

It is quite a complicated scenario for Colombia but it is not impossible, since Peru is struggling in the standings and they have to play against Ecuador and Uruguay, two tough rivals in the qualifiers. Chile also plays against Uruguay and Brazil, and it is likely that they will lose one of those two games.

