The March international window is here, with Argentina ready to play two friendlies in the United States. Their first exhibition of the year will take place against El Salvador on Friday, March 22, at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The biggest news heading into this game is Lionel Messi’s absence, with the Inter Miami superstar ruled out for La Albiceleste’s US tour due to a hamstring injury in his right leg.

While the 8x Ballon d’Or winner’s unavailability is certainly a huge blow for all fans, La Albiceleste still have to show up and find an alternative way to play without Leo on the field.

Argentina predicted lineup without Messi

Lionel Scaloni has to deal with multiple casualties for this international break. Apart from Messi, Argentina will miss Paulo Dybala (muscle injury), Marcos Acuña (muscle injury), Marcos Senesi (tear), Gonzalo Montiel (hamstring injury), and Exequiel Palacios (muscle injury).

Argentina’s possible starting XI: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez/Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González.

El Salvador possible lineup

This will be quite a test for David Doniga’s team, as this match will serve as preparation for the World Cup Qualifier double-fixture in June. La Selecta will not get the chance to face Messi this time, but they played against Leo’s Inter Miami in January (0-0).

El Salvador probable lineup: Mario González; Bryan Tamacas, Rudy Clavel, Julio Sibrián, Jorge Cruz, Diego Flores; Darwin Cerén, Melvin Cartagena, Christian Martínez; Javier Ferman, Nelson Bonilla.