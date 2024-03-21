Argentina vs El Salvador: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 22, 2024

International soccer is back. The March break will see reigning world champions Argentina play El Salvador in an international friendly at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Friday, March 22. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream it in different parts of the world.

Lionel Messi‘s absence is perhaps the biggest (and saddest) storyline heading into this match, with the Inter Miami superstar ruled out for this international window due to a hamstring injury in his right leg.

That will force La Albiceleste to try a different system without the 8x Ballon d’Or winner, who usually dons the No. 10 and takes penalties for his country. Either way, this is still an exciting fixture for La Selecta, who remain winless in 2024 after four matches (D3 L1).

Argentina vs El Salvador: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 11 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 8 PM (EDT)

El Salvador: 6 PM

France: 1 AM (Saturday)

Germany: AM (Saturday)

India: 5:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 1 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Netherlands: 1 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 1 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 4 AM (Saturday)

UK: 1 AM (Saturday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

How to Watch Argentina vs El Salvador in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports

El Salvador: TCS GO, Canal 4

International: Bet365

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes