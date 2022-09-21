Argentina continue to prepare for Qatar 2022 by facing Honduras in an international friendly in Miami. Here, find out the possible lineups for this exciting game to be played on Friday, September 23.

With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, Argentina want to make sure they arrive at the FIFA World Cup as strongly as possible. On Friday, September 23, La Albiceleste take on Honduras in an international friendly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. fuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US.

Argentina arrive in the September international window in high spirits. Lionel Scaloni's men secured a World Cup berth in great fashion, going unbeaten in the South American qualifiers - they currently hold a world-record 33-game undefeated streak.

Therefore, it will be a huge challenge for La H, who failed to book a place in Qatar. With Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez no longer at the helm, Diego Vazquez faces the task of getting Honduras back on their feet with the sights set on the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina predicted lineup

Though international friendlies may not be too meaningful for teams with World Cup aspirations, this window will be crucial for Scaloni before submitting the Qatar 2022 roster. Therefore, the Argentine manager is expected to field a strong starting eleven for this game.

Argentina possible starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

Honduras possible lineup

Honduras will suffer some notable absences in this international break as Alberth Elis, Antony Lozano, and Edwin Hernandez have all been ruled out. Coach Diego Vazquez is expected to use this window to try new systems and new names.

Honduras possible starting XI: Luis Lopez; Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonado, Carlos Melendez, Omar Elvir; Joseph Rosales, Germán Mejía, Deybi Flores, Luis Palma; Romell Quioto, Rigoberto Rivas.