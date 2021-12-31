In the wake of his removal from the Arsenal captaincy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future looks up in the air and Mikel Arteta has reportedly drawn a shortlist of alternatives to the Gabonese striker.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has never been the same for Arsenal since he signed a highly anticipated contract extension in the summer of 2020. To make matters worse, he was stripped of the captaincy over a disciplinary breach and has not played for the Gunners since then.

In his second full season at the helm of the Arsenal, Mikel Arteta knows it's time to take the team to the next level and in order to do that, he's trying to create a culture based on discipline and hard work. And no player, no matter the name, will be allowed to disobey the rules.

It looks like Aubameyang's late return from a holiday didn't sit well with the boss, as the Gabonese has been kept on the sidelines since the Gunners' defeat to Everton on Dic. 6. And according to reports, he may not return anytime soon as Arteta is apparently eyeing a number of strikers to replace him.

Report: Mikel Arteta eyes four strikers to replace Aubameyang at Arsenal

According to James Olley of ESPN, Arteta has a shortlist of strikers in mind while Aubameyang continues separated from the squad. Ollie Watkins, Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Dusan Vlahovic are reportedly among his options.

But, even though Arsenal have spent big money last summer, the Gunners boss apparently acknowledges many of these could turn out to be very expensive targets, especially for Isak and Vlahovic.

The report claims Arteta is a huge admirer of Watkins but no contact has been made so far, as the Aston Villa forward would be on his radar for next summer. However, with Aubameyang's future hanging by a thread, the North London club would listen to offers in the winter transfer window.