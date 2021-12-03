Arsenal and Boca Juniors face off on Saturday, December 4, in Matchday 24 of the 2021 Liga Profesional. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the Argentine League in the US.

The 2021 Liga Profesional is coming to an end and Boca Juniors want to finish their campaign strongly. On Saturday, December 4, they'll visit Sarandi to take on Arsenal on Matchday 24 of the tournament. Here, you will find everything you need to know about this Argentine League game, such as the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

It's not been an easy year for El Xeneize, who have seen how lifelong rivals River Plate were crowned domestic champions. However, Sebastian Battaglia's men head into this clash aiming to make a final push for a Copa Libertadores berth.

On the other hand, the hosts have left a lot to be desired in this tournament. Arsenal have changed managers three times, with Sergio Rondina stepping away in the sixth round, while Israel Damonte didn't last more than 15 games. Now, interim coach Dario Espinola is at the helm.

Arsenal vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 3 PM (ET)

Location: Julio Humberto Grondona stadium, Sarandi

Arsenal vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Arsenal vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Arsenal de Sarandi can't wait for the tournament to be over as they had a disastrous performance throughout the Liga Profesional. They are bottom of the standings with 19 points and come from a 5-0 defeat to Central Cordoba, which was their second loss in a row.

Boca aren't in such a terrible situation but they have fallen short of expectations anyway. With 37 points after 23 rounds of play, they have failed to challenge for the title until the very end and now their biggest goal is to seal a place in the Libertadores. Besides, they'll try to end a two-game winless run after a goalless draw with Newell's at La Bombonera.

This will be the 30th meeting between them in the Argentine top-flight. Boca Juniors have been dominant with 16 triumphs, but Arsenal have also had their fair share of wins with seven victories. Additionally, they drew six times.

How to watch or live stream Arsenal vs Boca Juniors in the US

The Argentine League matchup to be played between Arsenal and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and PrendeTV.

Arsenal vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have revealed their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, FanDuel sees Boca Juniors as favorites with -240 odds, while Arsenal have +600, and a tie would result in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Arsenal +600 Tie +300 Boca Juniors -240

* Odds via FanDuel.