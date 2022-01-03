Arsenal host Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this EFL Cup game in the US and Canada.

Arsenal will host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in what will be the first leg for the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this EFL Cup game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Despite being a long way from the Premier League title fight (leader Manchester City is 18 points behind), local team Arsenal have a chance to achieve a major achievement this 2021/2022 season. Their path to the semi-finals has been, to tell the truth, fairly uneventful (they won their matches with relative ease), but it should also be noted that they didn't have very difficult opponents. It will be time for the "Gunners" to show if they are ready to be champions against one of the most difficult rivals in the Premier.

On the side of Liverpool, it is known that it is one of the best teams on the European continent, and therefore it is a candidate to win everything they play. Against Arsenal they will have a difficult rival, as was Leicester in the previous round, in which they went on penalties after equalizing 3-3 in regulation time.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Date

This game for the first leg of the second semi-final (the first will be between Chelsea and Tottenham) of the Carabao Cup between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played this Thursday, January 6 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

This game for the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals between Arsenal and Liverpool that will be played this Thursday, January 5 at 2:45 PM at the Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England will be broadcast on DAZN in Canada. In the United states, you can watch this game on ESPN+.

