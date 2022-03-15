Liverpool will visit Arsenal this Wednesday, March 16, at the Emirates Stadium in a recovered game of the Matchday 27 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada 2021-2022 Premier League

Arsenal and Liverpool will face each other this Wednesday, March 16 at the Emirates Stadium in a recovered game of the Matchday 27 of the 2021-2022 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this match, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this PL game in the US. You can watch it in the US on Peacock, and if you are Canada, on DAZN.

Liverpool have a chance to be only 1 point behind the leaders, Manchester City. Currently the "Citizens" have 70 points, while the "Reds" have 66, but they still have to recover this game and with the victory they could reach 69, which of course would cut the difference to a minimum.

In the case of Arsenal, they have three games less (one of which is this one against Liverpool). Although they are far from the fight for the Premier, if they get the 9 points, they would be 10 behind Manchester City, so they could even hope to fight at the top of the standings, although the immediate objective of the “Gunners” is to stay in qualifying positions for the next UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time: 4:15 PM (ET)

Location: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Live Stream in the US: Peacock

Live Stream in the Canada: DAZN

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:15 PM

CT: 3:15 PM

MT: 2:15 PM

PT: 1:15 AM

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have faced each other in different competitions. In total 236 games were played. The dominators of the statistics are Liverpool, who were victorious 92 times, while Arsenal won 79 times. Also, there were 62 ties. The last game in the Premier League was on November 20, 2021 with a 4-0 victory for the "Reds".

How to watch or live stream Arsenal vs Liverpool in the US and Canada

The game that will be played this Wednesday, March 16 at the Emirates Stadium for the Matchday 27 of the Premier League between Arsenal and Liverpool will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock, and in Canada it can be watched on DAZN. Other options: SiriusXM FC.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unsurprisingly Liverpool are the favorite with 1.93 odds, while Arsenal have 3.40. A tie would finish in a 4.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of the Premier League through BetMGM.

BetMGM Arsenal 3.40 Tie 4.00 Liverpool 1.93

*Odds via BetMGM