Mohamed Salah and his agent have no intentions of signing Liverpool's latest contract proposal. In addition, the Egypt international is reportedly open to staying in the Premier League.

As a result of a breakdown in negotiations, Mohamed Salah has refused to sign a new contract with Liverpool until better conditions have been provided to the forward. The 29-year-old has a contract running out in June 2023, but the negotiations for the new deal had appeared to have stalled.

Now, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, despite the fact that the Egyptian King still prefers to remain at Anfield, the club's most recent offer has been rejected, and no more discussions have taken place since December. The American owners do not want to meet his agent's demands of €30 million per season, so it is very likely that he will be sold in the summer.

According to those familiar with the player's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, Liverpool's latest contract offer, which arrived at the end of last year, was rejected outright. In fact, Salah is said to feel that it does not equal his value or the contracts of comparable players such as Kevin De Bruyne, English publication Mirror have added.

Salah to remain in the Premier League?

This comes after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said that Salah's future at the club was entirely up to him: "I believe Mo has high expectations for this club, and I believe we have met those expectations. Mo has the last say. As a result of the club's efforts, It's all going to be well. From my perspective, everything is fine. Neither a signature nor a rejection have occurred yet, so all that is left is to wait. It's alright, there's no hurry."

However, it didn't take much for Abbas to react on the matter as he took to Twitter to have his say, without actually writing anything. In apparent reaction to Klopp's remarks, he used a series of laughing emojis. Since December, there haven't been any negotiations since the Colombian agent has made it plain he won't return to the negotiating table and Mo Salah won't sign a new deal until the conditions are changed.

What is interesting is that Romano actually revealed that in the event that the two parties cannot come to an agreement, the right-winger is eager to join another Premier League team. In that case, the Reds could be forced to sell one of their most prized assents this summer, or risk losing him for free next summer to a direct title opponent.