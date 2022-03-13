Antonio Rudiger is tied to Chelsea until June 2022, and it looks very unlikely that he will remain at Stamford Bridge ahead of the next season. As a result, Saudi-owned powerhouse Newcastle are hoping to capture him on a free transfer before Real Madrid.

Newcastle could surprisingly secure the free transfer of Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger. The Blues have had trouble finding an agreement with the 29-year-old defender over a contract renewal, and with the club being hit with sanctions, he is certain to leave Stamford Bridge.

If the Germany international doesn't sign a new deal soon, it seems like he is going to leave for another team during the summer. Tope European squads such as Bayern, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid have been linked with the central defender for some time, but he is yet to agree a pre-contract with any of his future destinations.

Now, it is wealthy Premier League powerhouse Newcastle who have stepped up the chase and are currently in pole position to lure the player. English publication The Telegraph say that the Magpies, thanks to their new mega-rich owners, may be able to give Rudiger a more generous financial deal than either Real Madrid or Chelsea are ready to provide.

Newcastle reignite interest in Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger left Serie A side Roma to join Chelsea in 2017 and has since won the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Champions League with the team. He has gone on to become a stalwart on the Blues' defensive line for many seasons, and his departure would be regarded as a major loss.

In fact, he had already been linked with a transfer to St. James' Park before the penalties against Abramovich were imposed. While the Magpies remain a long way behind in terms of sports achievement, it remains to be whether the player would opt to spend more of his peak years fighting for domestic championships and the Champions League rather than committing his time and energy to a development project.