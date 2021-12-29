Arsenal and Manchester City will meet in one of the most exciting games of the 2021-2022 Premier League Matchday 21. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this EPL match in the US and Canada.

One of the most expected Premier League games of the season will be played this weekend when Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. Check out all the detailed information about this EPL game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

The Gunners have improved a lot recently, with Mikel Arteta, who will be missing the game after testing positive for COVID again, finally finding the best starting lineup to show the rest of the Premier League teams that they will fight for the title until the end.

Meanwhile, the Citizens coached by Pep Guardiola continue with their magnificent form. They are alone at the top of the standings and will not underestimate any rival until they clinch a new domestic league trophy.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Date

The 2021-2022 Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, December 1, at the Emirates Stadium. Last time they met, City thrashed the Gunners 5-0.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Arsenal vs Manchester Ciy

The Arsenal vs Manchester City game for the 21st round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, nbcsports.com. If you live in Canada, you can watch the game live on DAZN.