Arsenal will host Manchester City on Saturday, January 1, at Emirates Stadium to play one of the most exciting matches of the 21st round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Check out everything there is to know about this EPL, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. If you live in the US, you can watch the game on FuboTV (Free trial). In Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.

The Gunners have been one of the best Premier League teams recently. The team coached by Mikel Arteta improved a lot in the last couple of months and is trying to fight for the domestic league title.

Meanwhile, the Citizens, coached by Pep Guardiola, are the clear favorites to clinch the 2021-2022 Premier League trophy. They lead the standings and will be looking for a new win to stay way ahead of their closest followers.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 AM (ET)

Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

Arsenal vs Manchester Ciy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Arsenal come from a convincing 5-0 victory over Norwich City to accumulate four straight victories in the Premier League and five overall. Manchester City defeated Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday for their fifth straight win in the EPL.

It will be the 50th Premier League match between these two teams. Arsenal lead the stats with 23 wins, while City have 16. The other 10 games finished in a draw. However, the Citizens clinched wins their last 5 EPL games against Arsenal without conceding a singles goal.

How to watch or live stream free Arsenal vs Manchester City in the US and Canada

The Arsenal and Manchester City match for the 21st round of the 2021-2022 Premier League will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. If you are in Canada, you can watch the game on DAZN.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Predictions and Odds

It will be a very exciting Premier League match, but oddsmakers have chosen their favorite for this clash. According to DraftKings, Manchester City have odds of -195, while Arsenal have +500. A draw would finish in a +360 payout.

DraftKings Arsenal +500 Draw +360 Manchester City -195

* Odds via DraftKings