Arturo Vidal hinting as to what club he might play for next on social media

The better days of Arturo Vidal are well past him, still the former Bayern Munich holding midfielder is still playing in a competitive league, in Brazil with Athletico Paranaense.



Arturo Vidal’s contract expires in December 2023, making him a free agent 5 months before his 37th birthday. While his time in Brazil can be considered a success, winning the Brazilian cup and Copa Libertadores with Flamengo, Vidal may have one more opportunity to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.



In a recent social media upload, Vidal put up pictures of him dressed in the colors of Boca Juniors, a club which Vidal has claimed he was “born to play for.”



The link between Arturo Vidal and Boca Juniors



While being interviewed over his presidential campaign to be Boca Juniors top executive, Juan Roman Riquelme, Boca’s current vice-president, stated that he has been in contact with the Chilean for some time now.



On Twitch, Vidal doubled down on his chances of joining Boca Juniors, “I saw what Roman said. Do I believe that I was born to play for Boca? I think so. It’s a team similar to what I am… If I sign with Boca I would have to dye my hair blue. It would be a dream to sign there.”



Current situation of Boca Juniors



After a poor campaign in the league cup tournament, which saw the club lose their head coach and in the middle of club elections, Boca Juniors also were able to play the final of the Copa Libertadores, although they were defeated by Fluminense.



Entering 2024 the club, who will not play the Copa Libertadores, will look to rebuild their team with a yet to be named manager, a new leader at the board level, and possible new signings which could include Vidal.